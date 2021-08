Ready to have fun? As part of the Arts-A-Glow around Burien on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the Highline Heritage Museum will become a ‘Glow in the dark’ museum.

The museum, which is located at 819 SW 152nd Street, will glow between 5 – 9 pm.

“Check out our museum exhibits glowing! You don’t want to miss it!”

More info at https://highlinehistory.org.

