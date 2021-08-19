United Way of King County is looking to hire for several AmeriCorps positions to help local communities access nutritious food, achieve educational goals, & provide free tax prep for those in need.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

Interested applicants should send on their preferred name, resume, contact information, city and state of current residence, & position(s) of interest to [email protected].

Here is a list of available positions:

COVID-19 HungerCorps Associate (Part-time OR Full-time): Connect families with critical food resources & focus on supporting communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Full-Time: Start/End Date: 9/13/2021 – 9/9/2022, APPLY NOW

Part-Time Start/End Date: 9/13/2021 – 6/17/2022, APPLY NOW Benefits Hub Leader: Provide mentorship and guidance to coaches, lead training sessions, develop service delivery tools and resources, & provide direct services to students at two colleges.

Start/End Date: 8/30/2021 – 8/26/2022, APPLY NOW Benefits Hub Coach: Meet with students to connect them with critical resources and information that aid students in achieving their educational goals.

Start/End Date: 9/13/2021 – 6/17/2022, APPLY NOW Benefits Hub Housing & Resource Navigator: Meet with students to connect them with critical resources and information that aid students in achieving their educational goals.

Start/End Date: 9/13/2021 – 6/17/2022, APPLY NOW Free Tax Associate: Join the largest financial stability program in Washington State solving the communities most complex challenges, helping families navigate the innerworkings of the U.S. financial system

Start/End Date: 9/13/2021 – 6/17/2022, APPLY NOW



What are a few benefits of being an AmeriCorps member with United Way of King County?

Monthly stipend ranging from $1,583 – $2,517. Eligible to receive the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award ( $3,172 – $6,345 ) that can be used for future school or to pay off existing qualified student loan debt (upon successful completion of the service term) Professional development opportunities Pre-paid ORCA Card



For more information, please email [email protected].

