International Coastal Cleanup will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Marine litter is a global problem, but you can help via Burien’s Environmental Science Center at Seahurst Park.

This free, open event will run from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Join in the largest worldwide volunteer effort to protect the ocean! This event is part of the Ocean Conservancy’s international campaign and the City of Burien sponsors local efforts at Seahurst Park. All ages can take part and add items to the Salmon Trash Sculpture next to our building. We’ll provide cleanup supplies, but you can bring your own gloves, bag or bucket. Please register and allow 10 minutes to get to our building after parking. You can also use the Clean Swell app to provide research data on your collection rather than paper tally sheets. Find out more below. Registration is required to limit crowds.



More info here.