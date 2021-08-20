International Coastal Cleanup will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Marine litter is a global problem, but you can help via Burien’s Environmental Science Center at Seahurst Park.
This free, open event will run from 10 a.m. – Noon.
-
- Join in the largest worldwide volunteer effort to protect the ocean!
- This event is part of the Ocean Conservancy’s international campaign and the City of Burien sponsors local efforts at Seahurst Park.
- All ages can take part and add items to the Salmon Trash Sculpture next to our building.
- We’ll provide cleanup supplies, but you can bring your own gloves, bag or bucket.
- Please register and allow 10 minutes to get to our building after parking.
- You can also use the Clean Swell app to provide research data on your collection rather than paper tally sheets.
- Find out more below.
- Registration is required to limit crowds.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
More info here.