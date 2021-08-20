International Coastal Cleanup will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Marine litter is a global problem, but you can help via Burien’s Environmental Science Center at Seahurst Park.

This free, open event will run from 10 a.m. – Noon.

    • Join in the largest worldwide volunteer effort to protect the ocean!
    • This event is part of the Ocean Conservancy’s international campaign and the City of Burien sponsors local efforts at Seahurst Park.
    • All ages can take part and add items to the Salmon Trash Sculpture next to our building.
    • We’ll provide cleanup supplies, but you can bring your own gloves, bag or bucket.
    • Please register and allow 10 minutes to get to our building after parking.
    • You can also use the Clean Swell app to provide research data on your collection rather than paper tally sheets.
    • Find out more below.
    • Registration is required to limit crowds.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

More info here.


 