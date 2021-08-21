Starting Oct. 1, 2021, the Burien plastic bag ban will go back into effect, the city announced this week.

The ordinance bans plastic bags from being provided at point of sale, including at grocery stores, convenience stores, fast food, and temporary retailers and vendors such as at farmers markets and festivals

The ban was originally set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2020, but was suspended last March to protect grocery workers during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new effective date is in alignment with Washington’s statewide plastic bag ban (RCW.70A.530).

This law prohibits businesses from providing single-use carryout plastic bags at the point of sale.

Specifically, the plastic bag ban ordinance:

Bans plastic bags from being provided at point of sale. Requires business owners collect a minimum 10-cent charge for paper bags. Allows businesses to keep the 10-cent charge. Exempts damp or contaminated items, such as roasted chicken bags. Exempts in-store plastic bags like produce bags, bulk item bags, and bags for meat. Provides encouragement to food banks, who will be exempt from the ban, to transition away from plastic bags.



For more information, visit burienwa.gov/plastics.

