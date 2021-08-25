Seattle City Light crews will be replacing overhead fiberoptic cables over State Route (SR) 99 and 509, which will result in traffic impacts in the area this Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Here’s more from City Light:

To complete this work safely, Washington State Patrol troopers and construction crews must intermittently conduct rolling slowdowns of traffic in both directions of SR 99 and 509 to ensure safe work operations and passage for motorists.

Traffic will be intercepted and escorted at slow speeds up to 15 minutes as crews pull overhead cables across the freeways.

Traffic will return to normal speeds once vehicles pass the work area.

See map below for more details:

Rolling slowdowns will occur from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 27. Construction will impact vehicle traffic on SR 99 and 509 in the following areas:

State Route 99:

Northbound: South 116 th Way/Tukwila International Boulevard to South 96 th Street Southbound: South Kenyon Street to South 100 th Street



State Route 509:

Northbound: South 96 th Street to South 128 th Street Southbound: South Kenyon Street to South 106 th Street



Drivers should expect delays and plan to use alternate routes during construction. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Traffic Twitter feed.

Learn more about City Light’s construction projects by visiting seattle.gov/city-light/in-the-community/current-projects.

