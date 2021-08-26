Local business Pit Stop Taproom & Pub announced that they will be closing permanently after this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, apparently due to their lease not being renewed as well as staffing issues.

Business owners announced the closing both on their website as well as Facebook page.

Pit Stop has been located at 216 SW 153rd Street in Burien since first opening in 2014.

“It is with heavy heart that we are announcing our permanent closure,” owners said in a Facebook post on Aug. 21. “Our landlord has decided to not renew our lease, and we have been asked to vacate by the end of October.”

However, that October closing date appears to have moved up to this Saturday, Aug. 28, due to staffing limitations.

“All the staff bailed on us! It will be just Angela and I!” owners said on Aug. 26. “Today and tomorrow 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (Aug. 28) Noon to 5 p.m., and then we will be closed permanently!”

Owners did not say if they have any future plans for the business, or what they’ll do next.

“Thank you for all your support over the last 7 years, we will miss you all.”