From our friends at WABI Burien:

This is a Walk-n-Talk you won’t want to miss. A different sort of “Rose Garden”. An enchanting treasure here in Burien!

Date: Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 (Rain or shine).

Time: Meet-up at 2:00. Walking starts at about 2:15.

Who: Walkers of every level and ability.

Place: Meet on the grassy knoll at Burien’s Town Square Park. 400 SW 152nd St. Burien, WA 98166

Route: We will walk west on SW 152nd, then south on Ambaum, into the Gregory Heights neighborhood to see the “Rose Garden”, then loop back to Town Square.

Distance: About 2.22 miles round trip, partly flat/partly sloping, with some sidewalks.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED, and we ask you to be mindful of social distancing, for everyone’s sake.

Seven years ago, on a rainy Walk-n-Talk, we found a hidden garden filled with “folk art” sculpture, color, animal forms and every manner of whimsy. We tip-toed into the driveway and caught the eye of Glenn Rose, the sculptor, who came out, joined us in the rain and treated us to a half-hour private tour.

Glenn had been in commercial construction during his work life and had been involved in many big projects in downtown Seattle (such as the Harbor Steps). Since retirement, he and his wife, Jean, have taken out the patch of grass behind their front hedge, created a fanciful concrete garden bed, and populated it with colorful glass and painted “junk art” pieces (as Glenn calls them).

Old engine parts. Rebar remnants. Bed springs. Door knobs. Vases. Buoys. Decoys. ANYTHING can be integrated into Glenn’s sculpture. And as we kept walking around, additional surprises became visible that were at first overlooked.

What a pleasant discovery: visual gems and conversation with Glenn and Jean. (Gee. What other treasures are tucked away here in Burien? Hmm.)

Intentions for Burien’s Walk-n-Talk:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.” (Part of Burien’s “Vision”.) Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.



Questions? For questions and suggestions, please contact Maureen Hoffmann at [email protected].

(Click the map to enlarge it. Print it if you’d like it on the walk.)