Burien Elks Lodge will be holding a Membership Drive with live music by Soulstice on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 6:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Cost is $15 per person for Music only, or $20 per person including Music and Taco Bar; beverages will also be available for cash only purchase.

They will also have a 50/50 raffle with proceeds benefiting Fisher House who help create a “home away from home” for Military and Veteran families supporting loved ones at Fisher Houses in Washington during periods of illness, injury or disease.

This event is open to the public and members with proper COVID-19 protocol.

The Burien Elks Lodge is one of nearly 2,000 nationwide lodges that are part of the BPO Elks of the USA.

B.P.O.Elks is a fraternal order with over a million members and a 151-year history of charitable of giving, including millions in scholarships, an inspiration to youth, a friend to veterans, and more.

The Burien Lodge alone has given over $2.5 million back to the community in charitable giving.

This event will allow both our current members to bring in non-members, and those in our community who have no associated connection with the lodge, to come in and view the lodge, meet members and hear about all the wonderful things that come from being an Elks member.

For more info, email [email protected] or call 206-243-2143.

Burien Elks Lodge is located at 14006 1st Ave South: