UPDATE SEPT. 3 @ 3 p.m.: As of around 2:30-3 p.m., power has been restored to all but 541 customers in the Boulevard Park area of Burien, according to Seattle City Light.

At around 2 p.m., City Light linespersons rerouted electricity and have a partial power restoration for about 2,000 customers in the Three Tree Point area. 2,900 customers through downtown Burien, and Boulevard Park remain off, including major grocery stores, Fred Meyer and Safeway.

An earlier outage knocked out electricity to nearly 5,000 customers in the Burien area Friday morning.

The outage stretched from Three Tree Point on the south, up through Gregory Heights, downtown and the 1st Avenue South strip, and up to the Boulevard Park area on the north.

The cause is being investigated, but Randy Neals speculates that “there were two recloser bumps of power, which means a breaker at the Duwamish substation tripped. Probably a line fault that caused the trip. Tree, car accident etc.”

Neals also shared these photos:

According to the owner of the 757 Market at the corner of Des Moines Memorial Drive and S. 144th Street, a large semi truck turned from S. 144th into the parking lot behind Sunnydale Saloon. The semi trailer knocked the pole over, which is heavily loaded with transformers.

SeaTac police and City Light crews were on scene, removing the broken pole and transformers.

This will be a long repair as digging a hole, planting a pole and then remounting all that transformer hardware may take many hours.

Busy intersection on 1st Ave S. at Fred Meyer shows no power, and all traffic lights out. Reminder: intersections should be treated like a 4-way stop when lights are not operating (some folks were slowing and driving through).

Safeway store in Burien, with power out and no lighting. Employee at the door was advising shoppers that dry goods were available, but nothing refrigerated could be purchased.

Estimated restoration time was updated to 9 p.m. Friday night.


 