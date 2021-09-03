UPDATE SEPT. 3 @ 3 p.m. : As of around 2:30-3 p.m., power has been restored to all but 541 customers in the Boulevard Park area of Burien, according to Seattle City Light.

At around 2 p.m., City Light linespersons rerouted electricity and have a partial power restoration for about 2,000 customers in the Three Tree Point area. 2,900 customers through downtown Burien, and Boulevard Park remain off, including major grocery stores, Fred Meyer and Safeway.

An earlier outage knocked out electricity to nearly 5,000 customers in the Burien area Friday morning.

The outage stretched from Three Tree Point on the south, up through Gregory Heights, downtown and the 1st Avenue South strip, and up to the Boulevard Park area on the north.

The cause is being investigated, but Randy Neals speculates that “there were two recloser bumps of power, which means a breaker at the Duwamish substation tripped. Probably a line fault that caused the trip. Tree, car accident etc.”

Neals also shared these photos:

Estimated restoration time was updated to 9 p.m. Friday night.