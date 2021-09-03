UPDATE SEPT. 3 @ 3 p.m.: As of around 2:30-3 p.m., power has been restored to all but 541 customers in the Boulevard Park area of Burien, according to Seattle City Light.
At around 2 p.m., City Light linespersons rerouted electricity and have a partial power restoration for about 2,000 customers in the Three Tree Point area. 2,900 customers through downtown Burien, and Boulevard Park remain off, including major grocery stores, Fred Meyer and Safeway.
An earlier outage knocked out electricity to nearly 5,000 customers in the Burien area Friday morning.
The outage stretched from Three Tree Point on the south, up through Gregory Heights, downtown and the 1st Avenue South strip, and up to the Boulevard Park area on the north.
The cause is being investigated, but Randy Neals speculates that “there were two recloser bumps of power, which means a breaker at the Duwamish substation tripped. Probably a line fault that caused the trip. Tree, car accident etc.”
Neals also shared these photos:
Estimated restoration time was updated to 9 p.m. Friday night.
We are responding to an outage affecting 4,900 customers in Burien. Crews have been dispatched and the cause is under investigation. We will provide updates are they are available. You can also visit our outage map: https://t.co/WlP9kqIEyQ Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/DDMtp3OBbC
— Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) September 3, 2021
A major power outage is impacting large parts of Burien. Burien City Hall also lost power, therefore we are closing the building for the rest of the day.
➡️ Check updates at @SEACityLight outage map. https://t.co/NAL4MVbs9m
➡️ More tips: https://t.co/HHjb3v4adp pic.twitter.com/NI8c7i98Mm
— City of Burien, WA (@Burien) September 3, 2021
How many times this year have we had the power go out in Burien? Three, four times? It’s just ridiculous!!! @SEACityLight pic.twitter.com/SwvqMdwVdO
— TheDrunkenTenor (@TheDrunkenTenor) September 3, 2021