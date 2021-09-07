SPONSORED – PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT :

A sponsored post from Burien City Council candidate Martin Barrett, who is running for Position No. 1:

The Gem of the Sound with guests Highline High School Head Football Coach Deontae Cooper and Andrew Barrett

We are kicking off this weekly podcast series by interviewing Deontae Cooper, Highline High School head football coach, and Andrew Barrett, a former Highline High team captain, currently coaching in Chicago.

We will explore what motivates them to give their lives to these kids through coaching and what they hope to impart that will help make these young men positive contributors to our community.

Strap on your helmet and enjoy an encouraging conversation with people making Burien: The Gem of the Sound.

Listen to the full podcast below:

Link: https://gem-of-the-sound-with-martin-barrett.simplecast.com/episodes