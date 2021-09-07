The City of Burien will be holding a “Welcoming Burien: Celebrating Culture and Community” event on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Town Square Park.

The city says the goal is to “demonstrate the City of Burien’s commitment to being a welcoming city for immigrants and refugees.”

The city is partnering with Discover Burien to launch this inaugural event, which is free and open to all.

This event will coincide with Welcoming America’s Welcoming Week. Celebrated across the country, the purpose of the annual Welcoming Week is to elevate a spirit of unity that shows the successful multi-racial democracy we can be if everyone truly belongs in the places they call home, including immigrants and refugees.

“The City of Burien wants to build bridges within our community and inspire goodwill between neighbors,” the city said.

The free, family-friendly event will highlight Burien’s varied cultures from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to music, learn to play a game from another country, and enjoy foods from many cultures. There will also be a Meet Your Neighbors area to showcase our community partners and raise awareness among immigrants and refugees about resources available to them. This will be an outdoor event with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.



“Immigrants are a vital part of our community, bringing fresh perspectives and new ideas, starting businesses, and contributing to the vibrant diversity that we all value,” said Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta. “The City of Burien recognizes that a diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences makes our community richer and stronger and enhances Burien’s cultural fabric and economic growth.”

The Burien City Council approved City of Burien becoming a member of the Welcoming America Network in July and issued a proclamation in support of Welcoming Week.

More information at https://burienwa.gov/news_events/featured_events/welcoming_burien_celebrating_culture_community.

