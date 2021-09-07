All are invited to enjoy movies under the stars in Burien Town Square Park every Friday night through Halloween Weekend.

Brought to you by Discover Burien, these Friday night movies are FREE, first come, first served and fun for the whole family.

It all kicks off this Friday night, Sept. 10 with the classic Pixar film “Finding Nemo.”

Schedule:

September 10: Finding Nemo September 17: Raya & The Last Dragon September 24: Coco (B-Town Fiesta Warmup!) October 1: Trolls World Tour October 8: Shrek October 15: Grease (Come Sing-A-Long!) October 22: Frozen and Frozen II (Double Feature Nite!) October 29: Ghostbusters (Halloween Nite!)



More info:

Movies will start around sundown, organizers will gives updates every Friday Facebook on specific start times. This event will be cancelled if rain is falling or forecasted one hour before the event. All updates will be posted here ! Bring your own chairs, blankets, etc. Dress warm! Night temperatures can get chilly Masks are highly encouraged to stop the spread of covid-19 A hearty and heartfelt THANK YOU to our sponsors at Umpqua Bank and Burien Toyota!!



For more information visit: www.discoverburien.org, email [email protected] or call (206) 433-2882.

Discover Burien is a non-profit focused on local community and business development, education, and promotion. Membership and contributions are tax deductible.

Learn more at www.discoverburien.org.