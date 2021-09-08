In collaboration with Para Los Niños, Public Health – Seattle & King County will be holding a FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Burien this Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
- The free, open clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Must be 12 years old and up (children must be accompanied by their parent or guardian).
- *Pfizer or J&J vaccines will be available – call (206) 591-5172 with questions.
- The first 50 people to get their first shot will receive a $50 gift card.
🚨 This Thursday 9.9.21 🚨 In collaboration with Para Los Niños, we invite you to come tomorrow to get your free #COVID19 #vaccine! 10am-2pm in Burien. pic.twitter.com/J4JmJ7DtcE
— Public Health – Seattle & King County (@KCPubHealth) September 8, 2021
🚨 Este jueves 9.9.21 🚨 En colaboración con Para Los Niños, ¡lo invitamos a recibir su #vacuna contra #COVID19! De 10 am a 2 pm en Burien. pic.twitter.com/KfeInsD3Tn
— Public Health – Seattle & King County (@KCPubHealth) September 8, 2021
WHERE: Para Los Niño, 15220 6th Aue SW, Burien WA 98166