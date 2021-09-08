In collaboration with Para Los Niños, Public Health – Seattle & King County will be holding a FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Burien this Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

    • The free, open clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Must be 12 years old and up (children must be accompanied by their parent or guardian).
    • *Pfizer or J&J vaccines will be available – call (206) 591-5172 with questions.
    • The first 50 people to get their first shot will receive a $50 gift card.

FREE COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at Para Los Niños in Burien Thursday 1

WHERE: Para Los Niño, 15220 6th Aue SW, Burien WA 98166


 