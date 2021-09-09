Check out a wonderful installation by Artists Kathy Justin and Dane Johnson – the two driving forces behind the Burien Interim Art Space – at the Highline Heritage Museum through October.

This display will be visible at the museum’s SW 152nd Street Exterior Exhibit Case during this Saturday’s Arts-A-Glow event, when the museum itself will Glow in the Dark.

The Burien/ Interim Art Space (B/ IAS) was a year–long experiment back around 2008, combining and transforming the concepts of art, temporary green spaces, and community gathering in two then-empty lots located near Burien Town Square.

B/ IAS was located at empty lots that are now occupied by the Maverick Apartments and Merrill Gardens, and displayed Burien’s first major temporary art piece, “The Passage,” a large sculpture depicting a mother and child walking together to share and explore life. This artwork was first created by Dan Das Mann and Karen Cusolito for the 2005 Burning Man Arts Festival. The figures stand a dramatic 30′ and 20′ tall and are fabricated out of recycled and scrap metal.

Justin and Johnson were named “Citizens of the Year” by the City of Burien in 2009 for their innovative work on the B/ IAS project.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: