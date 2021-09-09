The King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) is looking for people who want to help create a more fair and just policing and public safety system to join the Community Advisory Committee for Law Enforcement Oversight (CACLEO).

OLEO is a civilian-led agency that represents the interests of the public in its efforts to hold the King County Sheriff’s Office accountable for providing fair and just police services.

CACLEO members work together on behalf of the public to advise on equitable and fair ways to improve the policies, practices, and operations of King County Sheriff’s Office and the professionalism of its employees. CACLEO meets monthly and openings are designated for people who live in and reflect the diversity of communities served by the King County Sheriff’s Office in unincorporated areas of King County and partner cities and agencies that contract with the Sheriff’s Office to receive policing services.

Here’s more from OLEO:

CACLEO is an inclusive and welcoming group, and members receive an orientation and support from OLEO staff, and those with shared interests and/or lived experience are encouraged to apply.

Committee work includes the following:

Collect and analyze information about how people experience policing by the Sheriff’s Office, and priorities for change. Help build awareness with the public about ways to address alleged police misconduct, systemic issues and concerns, or problematic policies. Advise the Sheriff and King County Council on issues of equity and social justice within police practices. Collaborate with community groups to support reform and change at the local and state levels that improve police services and accountability.



Those interesting in applying can learn more and apply here, or contact OLEO’s Community Engagement Manager, Jenna Franklin [email protected]or 206-263-3789) to learn more.