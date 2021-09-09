EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber invites all to engage with candidates in local 2021 elections at its bi-annual Public Officials and Candidates Night Reception on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 5 – 8 p.m.

This will be a free, online/virtual event that will also be live-streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (be sure to “Like” us here to get a notification for when we’re live).

Join representatives from Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Tukwila, and the Port of Seattle at this bi-annual event.

All candidates running for positions in the 2021 General Election in these races have been invited.

Thank you to our sponsors: Presenting Sponsors Amazon and The Boeing Company, Event Sponsor Baker Commodities, and Media Sponsor South King Media.

View the Chamber’s Annual Candidate Questionnaire Responses Here.