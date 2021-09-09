The Wastemobile is returning to the Burien Fred Meyer the weekend of Sept. 17-19, 2021.

Residents can dispose of up to 50 gallons of waste for free between 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., including:

    • Aerosols
    • All-purpose cleaners
    • Ammonia
    • Antibacterial products and disinfectants
    • Antifreeze (Limit 25 gallons)
    • Automotive fluids and oils
    • Batteries (Limit 5 car batteries)
    • Bleach
    • Charcoal
    • Cold packs
    • Drain cleaner
    • Fertilizer (Bring if they contain pesticides or herbicides)
    • Fire extinguishers (Limit 5 tanks)
    • Fluorescent light ballasts and tubes (Limit 10 bulbs or tubes. No limits on ballasts.)
    • Formaldehyde
    • Fuel filters (Bring if fuel cannot be drained from the filter)
    • Furniture polish
    • Gasoline and fuel (Limit 25 gallons)
    • Glue and adhesives
    • Herbicides (No professional grade)
    • Inks and dye
    • Lab chemicals (Authorization required prior to drop-off. Please call 206-296-4692._
    • Lead solder and flux
    • Lead-based paint and chips
    • Lice shampoo
    • Marine anti-fouling paint
    • Mercury and mercury-containing products
    • Metal cleaners
    • Mothballs
    • Motor oil (Limit 25 gallons)
    • Nail polish
    • Nail polish remover
    • Oil filters (Bring if oil cannot be drained from filter)
    • Oven cleaner
    • Paint – oil-based
    • Paint stripper
    • Paint thinner
    • Pepper spray
    • Pesticides (No professional grade)
    • Propane and butane tanks (The maximum size tank accepted is 8-gallons)
    • Resins
    • Rust remover
    • Shop towels
    • Swimming pool chemicals
    • Varnish and lacquer
    • Weed killers

For more info, visit https://kingcountyhazwastewa.gov/households

The Burien Fred Meyer is located at 14300 1st Ave S.:


 