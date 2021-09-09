The Wastemobile is returning to the Burien Fred Meyer the weekend of Sept. 17-19, 2021.

Residents can dispose of up to 50 gallons of waste for free between 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., including:

Aerosols All-purpose cleaners Ammonia Antibacterial products and disinfectants Antifreeze (Limit 25 gallons) Automotive fluids and oils Batteries (Limit 5 car batteries) Bleach Charcoal Cold packs Drain cleaner Fertilizer (Bring if they contain pesticides or herbicides) Fire extinguishers (Limit 5 tanks) Fluorescent light ballasts and tubes (Limit 10 bulbs or tubes. No limits on ballasts.) Formaldehyde Fuel filters (Bring if fuel cannot be drained from the filter) Furniture polish Gasoline and fuel (Limit 25 gallons) Glue and adhesives Herbicides (No professional grade) Inks and dye Lab chemicals (Authorization required prior to drop-off. Please call 206-296-4692._ Lead solder and flux Lead-based paint and chips Lice shampoo Marine anti-fouling paint Mercury and mercury-containing products Metal cleaners Mothballs Motor oil (Limit 25 gallons) Nail polish Nail polish remover Oil filters (Bring if oil cannot be drained from filter) Oven cleaner Paint – oil-based Paint stripper Paint thinner Pepper spray Pesticides (No professional grade) Propane and butane tanks (The maximum size tank accepted is 8-gallons) Resins Rust remover Shop towels Swimming pool chemicals Varnish and lacquer Weed killers



For more info, visit https://kingcountyhazwastewa.gov/households

The Burien Fred Meyer is located at 14300 1st Ave S.: