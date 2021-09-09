The Wastemobile is returning to the Burien Fred Meyer the weekend of Sept. 17-19, 2021.
Residents can dispose of up to 50 gallons of waste for free between 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., including:
- Aerosols
- All-purpose cleaners
- Ammonia
- Antibacterial products and disinfectants
- Antifreeze (Limit 25 gallons)
- Automotive fluids and oils
- Batteries (Limit 5 car batteries)
- Bleach
- Charcoal
- Cold packs
- Drain cleaner
- Fertilizer (Bring if they contain pesticides or herbicides)
- Fire extinguishers (Limit 5 tanks)
- Fluorescent light ballasts and tubes (Limit 10 bulbs or tubes. No limits on ballasts.)
- Formaldehyde
- Fuel filters (Bring if fuel cannot be drained from the filter)
- Furniture polish
- Gasoline and fuel (Limit 25 gallons)
- Glue and adhesives
- Herbicides (No professional grade)
- Inks and dye
- Lab chemicals (Authorization required prior to drop-off. Please call 206-296-4692._
- Lead solder and flux
- Lead-based paint and chips
- Lice shampoo
- Marine anti-fouling paint
- Mercury and mercury-containing products
- Metal cleaners
- Mothballs
- Motor oil (Limit 25 gallons)
- Nail polish
- Nail polish remover
- Oil filters (Bring if oil cannot be drained from filter)
- Oven cleaner
- Paint – oil-based
- Paint stripper
- Paint thinner
- Pepper spray
- Pesticides (No professional grade)
- Propane and butane tanks (The maximum size tank accepted is 8-gallons)
- Resins
- Rust remover
- Shop towels
- Swimming pool chemicals
- Varnish and lacquer
- Weed killers
For more info, visit https://kingcountyhazwastewa.gov/households
The Burien Fred Meyer is located at 14300 1st Ave S.: