The City of Burien and Discover Burien welcome the entire community to join the B-Town Fiesta, a festive fall favorite at Town Square Park on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

This free event was created by a group of local Latinx business owners looking for a way to give back and celebrate their heritage and culture.

This year’s fiesta is sure to offer fun and excitement for the whole community!

Throughout the day the event will be filled with the sounds of Seattle’s hottest Latinx performers including folkloric dance group, Joyas Mestizas and bands like Alfredo Chavez y Los Directores, Son de Cuba, Tequila Rock and Relucientes Del Norte.

The day will start out with an energizing Zumba class and continue with karaoke, DJ’s and salsa dancing classes.

Families will love exploring the special Kids Zone filled with games and even a bouncy obstacle course.

Vendors will be selling items from clothing to art and food booths, many of them local favorites, will be serving up delicious food from around the globe.

Adults looking to enjoy a drink can find their way to the B-Town Fiesta Beer Garden.

This event is outdoors and will be held rain or shine. In accordance with State and CDC guidelines, masks will be required for all participants. For those looking to get vaccinated, Sea Mar Community Health Centers will be offering free covid-19 vaccines.

The B-Town Fiesta is one of Burien’s most lively events and we couldn’t do it without our gracious sponsors, including Seattle Credit Union, Port of Seattle, Ahora Construction, My Little Chicken Burger, Sea Mar Community Health Centers and El Rey 1360 AM.

For more information visit: www.discoverburien.org, email [email protected] or call (206) 433-2882.



