This Sunday’s FREE art class hosted by the Burien Arts Association will “bring the inside out” with neurographic art doodling taught by JR Salter.

At this free workshop. participants will explore the inner world of the brain through the outer world of art.

“Join us as we use markers and delve into the abstract art work. We’ll be using markers and white paper for this one!”

The online class is this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 3-4 p.m.

Log on to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/170194667833.

The FREE class is open to all ages.

Sunday online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, the City of Burien, 4Culture and ARTSWA.

More information at www.burienarts.org.

