The annual ‘Walk for the Women’ of Hospitality House will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, with both an in-person and virtual event.

This is an annual fundraiser for the Burien-based non-profit, which opened in October 2000 and “seeks to help homeless women find home, health and hope.”

“We invite you to WALK with us or on your own!” organizers said, and encourage everyone to register at:

This year there will be two ways to help:

LIVE WALK @ ST. FRANCIS CHURCH:

WHEN: Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; Stretch and warm up! 3. 10:00 a.m. Ready, Set, Walk!

WHERE: St. Francis Church 15216 21st Ave. S.W.

2. VIRTUAL EVENT:

WHEN: Walk any time between Sept. 17-19.

HOW: Share your walk photos on the Hospitality House Facebook page!

More info here: https://hospitalityhousesouthking.org/walk-for-the-women-2021/

For more info, email [email protected].

