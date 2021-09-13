From our sister site The White Center Blog:
Multiple agencies responded to a 3-alarm fire at The Locker Room at 9633 16th Ave SW in White Center (map below).
The business is located on the same block where several other businesses burned July 5, 2021. It also suffered from a fire in April.
The fire broke out sometime before 6 a.m., and firefighters had to take defensive positions due to the intensity of the blaze.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
King County Fire District #2 says to avoid the area near SW Roxbury Street and 98th Ave SW.
Fire just upgraded to a third alarm.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) September 13, 2021
@ZONE3PIOs multiple agencies on scene of a 2 alarm fire in strip mall in the 9600 block of 16 Ave sw in White Center. Defensive fire conditions. Z3 PIO en route
— ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) September 13, 2021
Locker room tavern damaged by fire back in April has been destroyed by fire this morning in White Center. Updates @komonewsradio pic.twitter.com/O6dhIQSFOR
— @CarleenJohnson (@CarleenRadio) September 13, 2021
3 alarm fire in a strip mall in White Center. Right next to where two months ago there was a fire. pic.twitter.com/HETvb67Gtf
— Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) September 13, 2021
Deja vu for downtown White Center. Big fire at The Locker Room. Lots (and lots) of smoke heading west. Sadly I think neighbouring businesses will be impacted too. pic.twitter.com/utryIu4Iyz
— Becky Handshew (@BeckyHandshew) September 13, 2021
OPEN – 16th Ave in #WhiteCenter is now open to traffic. @JoeMcDermottWA @whitecenternow https://t.co/ue254KS4Cb
— KC Road Services (@kcroads) September 13, 2021