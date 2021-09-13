From our sister site The White Center Blog:

Multiple agencies responded to a 3-alarm fire at The Locker Room at 9633 16th Ave SW in White Center (map below).

The business is located on the same block where several other businesses burned July 5, 2021. It also suffered from a fire in April.

The fire broke out sometime before 6 a.m., and firefighters had to take defensive positions due to the intensity of the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

King County Fire District #2 says to avoid the area near SW Roxbury Street and 98th Ave SW.