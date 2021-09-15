REMINDER : King County residents can safely dispose of old car batteries, oil, paint thinner, and many other household hazardous items at no cost when the Wastemobile comes to Burien this weekend, Sept. 17-19.

The Wastemobile – King County’s mobile household hazardous waste disposal service – continues its 2021 season with a trip to Burien, Sept. 17-19.

The Wastemobile will be in the parking lot of Fred Meyer, 14300 1st Ave. S., Burien, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Items that can be disposed of include automotive fluids, old cleaning products, batteries, pesticides, and other materials.

The service is pre-paid through garbage and sewer utility fees. For a complete list of accepted materials, additional household hazardous waste disposal options, and related information, visit the Wastemobile website, kingcountyhazwasteWA.gov.

The Wastemobile goes to Redmond next

Following its visit in Burien, the Wastemobile heads north for a household hazardous waste collection event Oct. 1-3 at the Redmond Home Depot, 17777 NE 76th St., Redmond.

More disposal solutions with permanent collection sites

King County residents have other convenient, year-round options for safe disposal of household hazardous waste.

For south King County residents, the Auburn Wastemobile operates every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from its location in the northwest corner of The Outlet Collection parking lot, 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, near Nordstrom Rack.

Household hazardous waste disposal is also available at the Factoria Recycling and Transfer Station, 13800 SE 32nd St., Bellevue. Learn about this and other household and business hazardous waste disposal options at kingcountyhazwasteWA.gov.

Ensuring the health of Wastemobile customers

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wastemobile customers are asked to place their hazardous waste in their vehicle’s trunk, truck bed, or trailer. Customers should remain in their vehicles at all times and follow directions by Wastemobile staff.

About the Wastemobile

Created in 1989, the Wastemobile was the first traveling hazardous waste collection program in the nation. It is operated by the Hazardous Waste Management Program and goes throughout the county from later winter into fall.

Residents help protect the environment and public health by safely disposing of their hazardous materials and keeping them out of drains and landfills. Since first hitting the road, the Wastemobile has collected more than 17,000 tons of hazardous household waste from nearly 500,000 customers.

Do you have any questions about hazardous waste? Call 206-296-4692.

The Wastemobile is one of the services provided by the Hazardous Waste Management Program through a partnership of more than 40 city, county and tribal governments working together in King County to reduce threats posed from hazardous materials and wastes.

