Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding…the hood of a car:

Will you help us find a hood?

“On Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, shortly after noon, a King County Sheriff’s Office deputy serving in Burien spotted this beige 1997 Camry illegally parked in the 2200 block of S. 112th Street (map below). A quick computer check was all it took to learn this sedan was stolen, only three days prior, from a location in Kent.

“We have featured stolen cars before in these pages. It is not often deputies see thieves take a whole car for only two parts. It appears all these crooks wanted was a hood and the driver’s seat. Left behind is an expensive headache for the owner who now must source replacement parts, costing nearly $700.

“The FBI reports that in 2019, an estimated 721,885 vehicles were stolen nationwide, a 4% decrease from the previous year.

“The Sheriff’s Office cannot prevent every car theft, but you can expect our best if we recover yours. Deputies will conduct a thorough on-scene investigation and, in most cases, have it towed to a secured lot so you and your Camry may be reunited before it sustains further damage.”