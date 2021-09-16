The National Weather Service is warning of a weather system that will arrive overnight, loaded with lots of rain and wind, with possible gusts up to 50 MPH.

It’s kind of hard to believe that our recent warm and sunny weather might make such a drastic change, but welcome to autumn in the Northwest.

You may want to consider moving stuff in and securing items that might fly away (like umbrellas). You might also clear your gutters or make sure storm drains in your ‘hood are clear before our old pal (the RAIN) returns. There may also be power outages due to tree limbs, etc. Got a generator yet? Oh, and did we mention the potential for thunderstorms? This weather system may make for interesting outdoor events, like local football or soccer games, or bigger ones like the Huskies on Saturday or the Seahawks at home on Sunday.



The good news? Once this storm passes we’ll return to sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Here’s the full 7-day forecast:

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Friday: Rain likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Friday Night: Rain. Low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80% . New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Sunday: Rain before 11am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Monday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

