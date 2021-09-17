All are invited to St. Anne Hospital Foundation’s virtual fundraiser event on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021.

They will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary “To Your Health!”

During this gala, you will learn about Foundation-funded programs and through patient and employee stories, you will hear about the amazing impact these programs have made.

“We look forward to hearing how St. Anne Hospital Foundation goes above and beyond to care for our patients, staff, and community.

“Please support our virtual 2021 To Your Health! Gala event by participating with our silent and live auctions!”

Silent auction opens Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.

Pre-Register for the event to receive announcements about the Gala, bid on silent & live auctions and much more:

Connect with them on Facebook & Instagram @StAnneHospitalFoundation

WHEN: Saturday Oct. 23, 2021:

Pre Event Show at 6:15 p.m. Live Streaming at 7 p.m. at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qobdfmnJYV8





