The City of Burien has issued a call for artists for the 2022 Burien Gallery Program.

The application deadline is Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

About the Exhibition Program

There are two location options:

Maverick Apartments Window – 2D or 3D

150th and 6th Ave SW 336 square feet window with glass on two sides This space is great for installations and large artwork Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc. Four-month exhibit



Merrill Gardens Senior Living Windows – 2D or 3D

4th and 150th SW Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc. Four-month exhibit



Nine windows:

5 windows: 3’ deep x 9’wide x 7’ tall 2 windows: 3’ deep x 9’ wide x 9’ tall 1 window: 3’ deep x 8’ wide x 10’ tall 1 window: 3’ deep x 9’ wide x 11’ tall



Other Details:

$150 artist stipend for Maverick and Merrill Gardens. Insurance coverage not provided for artwork in Gallery Program. Transportation, install, and removal of artworks is responsibility of artist. Wall tags and promotion provided. Artist receptions are not provided, but will be considered.



To Apply:

Please email the following by 5 p.m. on November 4, 2021 to [email protected]: