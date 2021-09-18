The City of Burien has issued a call for artists for the 2022 Burien Gallery Program.

The application deadline is Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

About the Exhibition Program
There are two location options:

Maverick Apartments Window – 2D or 3D

    • 150th and 6th Ave SW
    • 336 square feet window with glass on two sides
    • This space is great for installations and large artwork
    • Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc.
    • Four-month exhibit

Merrill Gardens Senior Living Windows – 2D or 3D

    • 4th and 150th SW
    • Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc.
    • Four-month exhibit

Nine windows:

    • 5 windows:  3’ deep x 9’wide x 7’ tall
    • 2 windows:  3’ deep x 9’ wide x 9’ tall
    • 1 window:    3’ deep x 8’ wide x 10’ tall
    • 1 window:  3’ deep x 9’ wide x 11’ tall

Other Details:

    • $150 artist stipend for Maverick and Merrill Gardens.
    • Insurance coverage not provided for artwork in Gallery Program.
    • Transportation, install, and removal of artworks is responsibility of artist.
    • Wall tags and promotion provided.
    • Artist receptions are not provided, but will be considered.

To Apply:
Please email the following by 5 p.m. on November 4, 2021 to [email protected]:

    • Artist name, address, phone, and email address.
    • Artist website if you have one.
    • Artist bio and/or artist statement.
    • Space(s) would you like to be considered for.
    • Five (5) images of your work in jpg format that include dimensions and medium.
    • Best months in 2022 for you to exhibit.
    • Works will be juried, and you will be notified by mid-December, 2021
    • Incomplete applications may not be considered.
    • We encourage artists to look at exhibit spaces before applying.

 