The City of Burien has issued a call for artists for the 2022 Burien Gallery Program.
The application deadline is Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
About the Exhibition Program
There are two location options:
Maverick Apartments Window – 2D or 3D
-
- 150th and 6th Ave SW
- 336 square feet window with glass on two sides
- This space is great for installations and large artwork
- Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc.
- Four-month exhibit
Merrill Gardens Senior Living Windows – 2D or 3D
-
- 4th and 150th SW
- Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc.
- Four-month exhibit
Nine windows:
-
- 5 windows: 3’ deep x 9’wide x 7’ tall
- 2 windows: 3’ deep x 9’ wide x 9’ tall
- 1 window: 3’ deep x 8’ wide x 10’ tall
- 1 window: 3’ deep x 9’ wide x 11’ tall
Other Details:
-
- $150 artist stipend for Maverick and Merrill Gardens.
- Insurance coverage not provided for artwork in Gallery Program.
- Transportation, install, and removal of artworks is responsibility of artist.
- Wall tags and promotion provided.
- Artist receptions are not provided, but will be considered.
To Apply:
Please email the following by 5 p.m. on November 4, 2021 to [email protected]:
-
- Artist name, address, phone, and email address.
- Artist website if you have one.
- Artist bio and/or artist statement.
- Space(s) would you like to be considered for.
- Five (5) images of your work in jpg format that include dimensions and medium.
- Best months in 2022 for you to exhibit.
- Works will be juried, and you will be notified by mid-December, 2021
- Incomplete applications may not be considered.
- We encourage artists to look at exhibit spaces before applying.