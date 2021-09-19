On the agenda for Monday night’s (Sept. 20) regular Burien City Council meeting: Police reform update, Community Development Block Grant funding, Council Chambers tech, Port of Seattle’s SAMP, refugee support, a City employee vaccine mandate and more.

The virtual/online meeting will start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed live on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, or online here.

Download the full agenda/packet here (PDF file).

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

    • a)  National Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation – September 2021 7 (Councilmember Pedro Olguin) Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation
    • b)  National Recovery Month Proclamation – September 2021 9 (Councilmember Kevin Schilling) National Recovery Month Proclamation
    • c)  KCSO Police Reform Update (King County Sherriff’s Office)

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

    • a)  New Staff Introductions (Brian Wilson, City Manager)
      • Carla Lundgren, Assistant Planner (Community Development)
      • Alexis Williams, Parks & Facility Maintenance Worker (PaRCS)
      • Andrew Mitzel, Customer Service Representative III (PaRCS)
      • Eric Torres, Project Manager – Limited Term (Public Works)
    • b)  Bond Refinance Credit Rating (Brian Wilson, City Manager)

PUBLIC HEARING:

    • a) Public Hearing on Proposed Use of FY2022 CDBG Planning/Administration, Human Services, and Capital Funds (Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager)

BUSINESS AGENDA:

    • a) Discussion of Allocation of FY2022 CDBG Planning/Administration, Human Services, and Capital Funds (Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager)
    • b) Introduction to Resolution No. 468, Approving 2022 SKHHP Work Plan and Budget (Brian Wilson, City Manager and Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager)
    • c) Approval of Contract with Avidex for City Council Chamber Enhancements to Support Hybrid Meetings (Brian Wilson, City Manager)
    • d) Introduction to Consultant Contract Amendment for SEA Airport Sustainable Airport Master Plan (SAMP) Environmental Review and Analysis (Brian Wilson, City Manager)
    • e) Potential Approval of Resolution No. 466, Refugee Support (Brian Wilson, City Manager)
    • f) Approval of Resolution No. 465, Burien Municipal Employees Vaccine Mandate (Brian Wilson, City Manager)
    • g) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian Wilson, City Manager)


 