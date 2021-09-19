On the agenda for Monday night’s (Sept. 20) regular Burien City Council meeting: Police reform update, Community Development Block Grant funding, Council Chambers tech, Port of Seattle’s SAMP, refugee support, a City employee vaccine mandate and more.

The virtual/online meeting will start at 7 p.m.

Download the full agenda/packet here (PDF file).

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

a) National Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation – September 2021 7 (Councilmember Pedro Olguin) Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation b) National Recovery Month Proclamation – September 2021 9 (Councilmember Kevin Schilling) National Recovery Month Proclamation c) KCSO Police Reform Update (King County Sherriff’s Office)



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

a) New Staff Introductions (Brian Wilson, City Manager) Carla Lundgren, Assistant Planner (Community Development) Alexis Williams, Parks & Facility Maintenance Worker (PaRCS) Andrew Mitzel, Customer Service Representative III (PaRCS) Eric Torres, Project Manager – Limited Term (Public Works) b) Bond Refinance Credit Rating (Brian Wilson, City Manager)



PUBLIC HEARING:

a) Public Hearing on Proposed Use of FY2022 CDBG Planning/Administration, Human Services, and Capital Funds (Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager)



BUSINESS AGENDA: