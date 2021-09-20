Say ‘bonjour’ to Clement from France, who is seeking a Host Family in the Burien area:

Excited to follow in his dad’s footsteps, Clement is ready to grow as a person through this exchange experience and build a life-long relationship with his American host family.

Clement comes to Burien from a large family with four siblings. He is curious, mature, sociable, and always smiling. Clement loves learning the art of self defense through practicing karate. He also enjoys playing basketball and riding bikes with friends, attending church weekly with his family, and makes time for a weekend job to earn extra pocket money for his exchange year.

For his future, Clement has big dreams of joining the Air Force, where he will learn to become a pilot and later, work for a commercial airline.

“Clement thanks you for opening your home to him and for making his dream of studying in the USA a reality!”

For anyone wanting more information about Clement, please text/call Kristie at 757.439.1407 or email [email protected].

Links about Clement: