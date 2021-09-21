EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

A King County Vaccine Requirement Info Session will be held online via Zoom this Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 2 – 3 p.m.

This event is free and open to Chamber members as well as non-members.

As we previously reported, starting Oct. 25, 2021, King County will require that customers and attendees at most indoor restaurants and bars as well as gyms, arts and entertainment venues and sporting events show proof that they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before entering. If unvaccinated, patrons may provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test done in the last 72 hours by an FDA-approved test.

The Seattle Metro Chamber of Commerce, along with the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, OneEastside SPARK, and Business Health Trust are partnering to make sure you have the information you need to prepare your business. Learn more at our resource website, and then attend this event to hear directly from King County on the details and requirements of this order and have the opportunity to ask questions.

This event will include live closed captioning via Zoom.

WHAT: King County Vaccine Requirement Info Session

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021: 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom: https://www.seattlechamber.com/events/2021/09/23/policy-updates/king-county-vaccine-requirement-info-session/

CONTACT: Leigh Jacobson at [email protected]