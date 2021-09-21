This Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 7 p.m., the Burien Planning Commission will host a meeting where staff will present information on what they have learned from community members regarding the assets, challenges, and opportunities in Boulevard Park and the Ambaum Corridor.

The public is invited to attend, and there will be an opportunity to provide public comment.

View the agenda in the Meeting Center, or learn more here.

To attend: