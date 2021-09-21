Starting this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from Noon – 2 p.m., Volunteers are needed for the first ‘Clean Scoop Sunday,’ a monthly Work Party at the Burien Toyota – Burien Chevrolet Dog Park.

“Join us the last Sunday of each month as we clean the dog park while our dogs play!” Organizer Kellie Bassen said. “Get to know other dog park lovers.”

Bring work gloves, tools (if you have them), and your dog*!

*having a dog not a requirement to participate in this event.

For more information, email Kellie at [email protected].

The Burien Toyota – Burien Chevrolet Dog Park is located at 15810 5th Ave SW: