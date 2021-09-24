Wednesday of this week (Sept. 22, 2021) was the Autumnal Equinox, the beginning of Autumn/Fall, as well as spiders, spider webs, football, changing colors and much more.

The Autumnal Equinox is a day when there’s an equal length of daylight and darkness as a result of the celestial equator matching up with Earth’s equator.

Local Photographer Joe Moldovan sent us these pics taken Wednesday morning in Burien:

The intense red morning light darts through the clouds with Issaquah and Tiger Mountaint peaks poking through. The red twinkle of lights at Sea-Tac Airport are also visible. Looking east at 6:55 a.m. from the Gregory Heights area right before the dawn.

Telephoto zoom of the section indicated in image 2.

