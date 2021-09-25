Burien Arts Association is seeking Artists to submit their original work to its online Burien Art Market, aka BAM!:
Established artists, introduce yourself to a new audience and build your followers!
If you are a new, upcoming artist, this is a great way to get yourself out there!
“Burien Arts has a robust following and loves to facilitate new introductions. Our mission is to enrich the lives of the Burien area community by providing creative, innovative art activities. We offer art classes to kids and adults, Shakespeare in the Park performances, poetry, story hours, and much, much more.”
Artists apply online here: https://burienarts.org/2021-burien-art-market/
The deadline to submit is Oct 31, 2021.
Categories include:
- Jewelry
- Sculpture
- Printmaking
- Paintings
- Drawings
- Ceramics
- Collages
- Mixed Media
- Found Object Art
- Fiber Arts
- Functional Crafts
If your art does not fit in to one of the above mentioned categories, please email [email protected] a description for consideration.
Fill out the online form to submit photos of items, or samples representative of your items, for the event store. These will be reviewed by a jury of Burien Arts curators.
BAM Artists interested in opening your studio to a tour on Saturday, November 20th, contact Grace Stiller at [email protected] for more details.
Things to consider:
- This event has a 50/50 commission term that applies to all items, so please price your items accordingly. Burien Arts appreciates your participation and contributions that fund our free programs and events, as well as our annual Highline High School Arts Scholarship awarded to a graduating student pursuing further studies in the Arts.
- This is one of our most important fundraisers, and we appreciate your support! This event normally draws 300+ patrons when held in person, but the numbers are limitless with the on-line format. The Market Store opens at 10 am on November 19th and closes at midnight on November 21st. It takes place completely on-line and will last 3 full days. Artist may submit up to 10 original pieces, unless otherwise agreed upon.
- All artwork will be picked up from the artist by the customer unless other arrangements are made. If customer wishes to have the work mailed to them, customer pays for shipping.