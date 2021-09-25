Burien Arts Association is seeking Artists to submit their original work to its online Burien Art Market, aka BAM!:

Established artists, introduce yourself to a new audience and build your followers!

If you are a new, upcoming artist, this is a great way to get yourself out there!

“Burien Arts has a robust following and loves to facilitate new introductions. Our mission is to enrich the lives of the Burien area community by providing creative, innovative art activities. We offer art classes to kids and adults, Shakespeare in the Park performances, poetry, story hours, and much, much more.”

Artists apply online here: https://burienarts.org/2021-burien-art-market/

The deadline to submit is Oct 31, 2021.

Categories include:

Jewelry Sculpture Printmaking Paintings Drawings Ceramics Collages Mixed Media Found Object Art Fiber Arts Functional Crafts



If your art does not fit in to one of the above mentioned categories, please email [email protected] a description for consideration.

Fill out the online form to submit photos of items, or samples representative of your items, for the event store. These will be reviewed by a jury of Burien Arts curators.

BAM Artists interested in opening your studio to a tour on Saturday, November 20th, contact Grace Stiller at [email protected] for more details.

Things to consider: