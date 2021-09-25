A Grand Opening celebration of the revitalized, historic Three Tree Point Store will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 4 – 7 p.m.

The charming, neighborhood store – first opened in 1903 – has been revitalized as a modern corner market complete with espresso counter, beer on tap, and wine by the glass.

“Come get a first look at the Store and our curated collection of specialty, local, and staple goods, as well as a robust assortment of craft beers and fine wines,” store manager Nelle Reichert said. “Enjoy cookies, frito banditos, as well as giveaways, raffles, and more!”

This is an all-ages, open house style event, but they’re encouraging RSVPs ahead of time so they can plan for capacities – please email [email protected] to RSVP.

After the Grand Opening, the Three Tree Point Store will be open to the public with regular operating hours, Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings.

“We’re so grateful to be able to give back to our wonderful neighbors in the communities of Three Tree Point, Normandy Park, Burien and beyond by creating a place where people come together over food and drink,” Reichert added.

As we previously reported, in February, 2021, the Burien City Council approved the “Legacy Storefronts Zoning Code Amendment,” which allows limited reopening of historic old storefronts in the city, including this historic neighborhood one. The Three Tree Point Store, which first opened in 1903 and was the first grocery in Burien, has been carefully restored by new owner Todd Manola to its previous iconic style, including new signage, interior renovations, paint and more.

Please note:

King County is instituting proof of vaccination requirements for many businesses and events starting Oct. 25, 2021. King County’s new health order will require that customers and attendees show proof that they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before entering some businesses or a negative COVID-19 test, done in the last 72 hours by an FDA-approved test prior to entering.



The Three Tree Point Store is located at 16957 Maplewild Ave SW: