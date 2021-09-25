Organizers for local non-profit Climbers of Color are seeking the public’s help finding over 150 patches that went missing from a lost US Postal Service package on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Climbers of Color is a Washington State non-profit established in 2017 that aims to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the climbing and mountaineering community by developing leaders of color.

“A US Postal Service package never made it to its destination in Burien that contained 225 patches,” Crystal Ase said. “These patches were bought for our non profit, Climbers of Color, in the hopes of selling them to raise money for operational costs, scholarships, etc.”

A kind resident of Burien did find 70 patches strewn about the street on SW 148th near the Burger King parking lot and was kind enough to track them down and return them.

“We are still missing 155 patches,” Ase added. “This puts our endeavor at a financial loss and we would love to retrieve them.”

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts or situation surrounding what happened to the patches, please email [email protected] or send a DM to their Instagram @climbersofcolor.

More information about Climbers of Color can be found here: https://www.climbersofcolor.org/

Climbers of Color do take donations that are tax deductible for donors.

