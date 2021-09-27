Burien Pack #377 will be holding a “Join Night” on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Camp Schoenwald in Burien.

“Burien Cub Scout Pack 377 is starting off our Scouting year, and now is a perfect time to join!” organizers said. “Girls and boys aged Pre-K to 4th grade: Come by our join night for fun activities, and to learn more!”

Camp Schoenwald is located behind Sylvester Middle School at 16030 Sylvester Road SW (map below). Parking is available at the school, then follow the driveway to the stone pillar gate.

Questions? Contact Daniel Thomas at [email protected].