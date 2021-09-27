Burien non-profit Hospitality House held its 2021 ‘Walk for the Women’ over the weekend of Sept. 17-19, 2021, and raised $21,835.

This annual fundraiser benefits the Burien-based non-profit, which opened in October 2000 and “seeks to help homeless women find home, health and hope.”

This year’s fundraiser included two ways to participate, via an in-person walk at St. Francis Sept. 18, and a “virtual walk” between Sept. 17-19.

“A massive thank you to everyone who supported the 2021 Walk for the Women!” organizer Sheenah Randolph said.

Despite the fundraiser being completed, you can still donate directly to Hospitality House here: