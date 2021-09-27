On the agenda for Monday night’s (Sept. 27, 2021) Burien City Council Study Session: extension of the city’s eviction moratorium, city bond financing, update on Ambaum & Boulevard Park planning and more.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed on Comcast Channel 21, via Zoom here, or online here.

Download the full agenda/packet here (PDF file).

STUDY SESSION AGENDA:

a) Adoption of Ordinance No. 783, Extending Burien’s Eviction Moratorium Established in Ordinance No. 773 Until 11:59 pm on December 31, 2021 or January 15, 2022 (Brian Wilson, City Manager)

b) City Bond Financing Recap (Eric Christensen, Finance Director)

c) Development and PaRCS Fee Study (Eric Christensen, Finance Director)

d) Update on Ambaum and Boulevard Park Community Plans (Alex Hunt, Planner and Susan McLain, Community Development Director)

e) Discussion of 2022 Proclamations (Emily Inlow-Hood, Communications Officer)

f) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian Wilson, City Manager) Review