4Culture is offering three new grant opportunities to local organizations that have suffered losses due to the pandemic or are seeking unrestricted funding to support their mission goals:

King County cultural organizations can now apply to 4Culture for three grant opportunities through just one application.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Direct link to apply: bit.ly/4crecovery

Go to 4culture.org for more info, workshop dates, and to apply.

About the grants

Eligible organizations only need to fill out one application to be considered for funding from the following programs:

4Culture 2022 Sustained Support offering unrestricted funds to cover operating expenses such as salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, fees, or services. 4Culture Recovery Fund and the City of Seattle Office of Arts & Culture Recovery Fund for federally funded pandemic relief through the American Rescue Plan Act.



Who can apply?

King County cultural organizations with a minimum 3-year operating history should submit an application. Organizations of all budget sizes will be considered for 2022 Sustained Support.

4Culture and the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture will also consider organizations with 2019 revenue of $1 million or below for Recovery Funds. To receive these funds, you must have experienced a drop in revenue from 2019 to 2020 due to the pandemic. Please read the guidelines for more details on eligibility and criteria.

Come to a workshop

We know navigating multiple funding opportunities can be confusing! We’re here to help. Staff from both 4Culture and the Office of Arts & Culture will be available to answer everyone’s questions about these funding programs.

Language and translation support

If you anticipate a barrier to your participation due to limited English writing ability, visual impairment, or would like to request assistance to access this application, please contact us at [email protected], 206-296-7580, or TTY 711.