Volunteers are needed to help care for new rain gardens and outdoor classrooms at Seahurst Elementary School this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

The work party will run from 10 a.m. – Noon at the school.

“Join us for a training session and work party to learn how we can pitch in and ensure that our students enjoy these resources for years to come,” organizers said. “Volunteers will learn from EarthGen and DirtCorps about how to water, weed, and take care of our new rain garden and other new outdoor classrooms.”

Additional Details:

Refreshments will be provided. Bring a full water bottle, a pair of garden gloves (if you have them), and wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.



WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021: 10 a.m. – Noon. Come early for snacks!

WHERE: Seahurst Elementary, 14603 14th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map below)

WHO: Seahurst Community- Students, Families, Neighbors, Staff

RSVP: Sign up at https://bit.ly/seahurstwp

Please note, the health and safety of our students and community is our top priority. Masks will be required for all participants.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021: 1–3 p.m. Come early for snacks!

WHEE: Hilltop Elementary, 12250 24th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98168 (map below)

WHO: Hilltop Community- Students, Families, Neighbors, Staff

RSVP: Sign up to join us: https://bit.ly/hilltopwp

Please note, the health and safety of our students and community is our top priority. Masks will be required for all participants.