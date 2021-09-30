Burien Arts will be holding its second in-person reception since COVID-19 this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum.

This reception is for Jody Romero, whose Mandala paintings and drawings are currently on display at the Highline Heritage Museum.

Meet the artist, see her works, and mingle (safely, masked) with fellow art lovers.

Jody is a self-taught mandala artist. Working primarily in ink and colored pencil on watercolor paper, her patience and passion for detail create pieces ranging in size from four inches to three feet square. One drawing can take from 10-100 hours to complete.

Inspired by the precision in geometry and organic shapes in nature, Jody seeks to create a sense of balance, harmony, and movement in every drawing. She aims to have the viewer notice something new each time he/she looks at a piece, whether for the first time or the hundredth.

She has been drawing since childhood and has focused on mandalas since 2016.

For more on Romero please visit burienarts.org.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

COST: FREE

WHERE: Highline Heritage Museum conference room, 819 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA. Parking is available.