It’s the start of October and the Burien Arts Association is gearing up for some spooky surprises!

At this Sunday’s (Oct. 3, 2021) online art class, participants will be learning how to paint a ghost with Naomi Benson.

Pull out your tempera paints for this FREE spook-tastic art class on Sunday, October 3, from 3 to 4 p.m.

The class is open to kids and adults.

Weekly classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture and ARTSWA.

Log on Sunday or preregister at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/182078249947.

