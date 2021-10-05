The King County Fire Investigation Unit is currently investigating a fire that burned the first floor of an apartment at the Alcove at Seahurst, located at SW 136th Street and Ambaum Blvd. SW on Monday night, Oct. 4, 2021.

The fire was first reported at around 6:30 p.m., and officials said it was contained to a single apartment.

A rapid attack by King County District #2 firefighters prevented the fire from extending to adjacent units.

One patient was evaluated at the scene, and no other civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Some residents were displaced.

“We lost everything we owned, resident Anna Forsythe told The B-Town Blog. “We chose to save our dogs and by the time they were saved we were escaping out of a bedroom window. My roommate has burns all over her and barely made it saving our two dogs. The fire investigator said she’s lucky to even be alive right now because by the time she had to get the dogs out, the entire front of our apartment was engulfed in flames. The front door was not an option for her she had to escape from a bedroom window.”