Discover Burien’s 2021 ‘Boo In Burien’ will scare and trick or treat its way through and around downtown B-Town on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021:

TRICK-OR-TREAT in Downtown Burien

This spooky family affair will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, between Noon – 4 p.m. throughout Olde Burien and the Downtown Burien Business Core. Throw on your costumes (and your face masks!) and don’t forget to bring a bag or bucket for all that sweet loot.

BOO BOXES! Back By Popular Demand

Discover Burien Boo Boxes are a fun surprise that is sure to get you in the Halloween Spirit! Each Boo Box comes with a DIY Baking Kit (bake a sweet treat at home!), a mix of Halloween candy, crafts and magical trinkets. On sale now while supplies last! Order your kit ahead of time for $25 on our website here . Boo Boxes are available for pick up Oct. 21 until Oct. 29. Pick up locations: Discover Burien Offices (M-F, 10 am-4pm, 611 SW 152nd Street) & our Burien Farmers Market booth (Thu October 21 & 28, 10 am-6pm, Burien Town Square Park)



HALLOWEEN AT THE DRIVE-IN-THEATER

Saturday Oct. 30, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Join us for a movie at the beloved Discover Burien Drive-in-Theater. We’ll be featuring the lovably spooky movie, The Addams Family (2019)! Tickets are on sale now on our website , $25 per car.



Make sure to plan extra time in town to shop and dine as well! Look for a sign in the window of participating businesses. Masks will be required indoors and are highly encouraged in crowded spaces outdoors. Share all your Halloween photos with the hashtags #discoverburien and #booinburien!

More info at https://www.discoverburien.org/boo-in-burien

