Discover Burien’s 2021 ‘Boo In Burien’ will scare and trick or treat its way through and around downtown B-Town on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021:
TRICK-OR-TREAT in Downtown Burien
This spooky family affair will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, between Noon – 4 p.m. throughout Olde Burien and the Downtown Burien Business Core. Throw on your costumes (and your face masks!) and don’t forget to bring a bag or bucket for all that sweet loot.
BOO BOXES! Back By Popular Demand
-
- Discover Burien Boo Boxes are a fun surprise that is sure to get you in the Halloween Spirit! Each Boo Box comes with a DIY Baking Kit (bake a sweet treat at home!), a mix of Halloween candy, crafts and magical trinkets. On sale now while supplies last!
- Order your kit ahead of time for $25 on our website here.
- Boo Boxes are available for pick up Oct. 21 until Oct. 29.
- Pick up locations: Discover Burien Offices (M-F, 10 am-4pm, 611 SW 152nd Street) & our Burien Farmers Market booth (Thu October 21 & 28, 10 am-6pm, Burien Town Square Park)
HALLOWEEN AT THE DRIVE-IN-THEATER
Saturday Oct. 30, 2021 at 8 p.m.
-
- Join us for a movie at the beloved Discover Burien Drive-in-Theater. We’ll be featuring the lovably spooky movie, The Addams Family (2019)!
- Tickets are on sale now on our website, $25 per car.
Make sure to plan extra time in town to shop and dine as well! Look for a sign in the window of participating businesses. Masks will be required indoors and are highly encouraged in crowded spaces outdoors. Share all your Halloween photos with the hashtags #discoverburien and #booinburien!
More info at https://www.discoverburien.org/boo-in-burien