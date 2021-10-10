From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a shooting Sunday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2021 sent one adult male to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the suspect remains at large.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the 3100 block of S. 208th Street (map below).

Detectives with KCSO Major Crimes Unit are investigating.