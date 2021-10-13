Praisealujah Food Distribution, along with Les Schwab Tire Center will be holding as food give away this Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“Praisealujah Food Distribution has teamed up with Les Schwab to continue to fight hunger and feed America!

“If you or your neighbors or anyone needs food, please come and join us.

“Lots of bounty for your trunk!”

Big shout out to Cascadia Food, East West Food Rescue, Amazon, U.S. Foods, Northwest Harvest, Food lifeline, and the City of Burien.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Les Schwab Tires, 13609 1st Ave S., Burien, WA 98168: