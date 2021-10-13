On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the Highline Bears summer collegiate baseball team announced its final two possible new team names:

DubSea Seal Slingers DubSea Fish Sticks



The team will now let the community vote online for which name they want to see on the field next summer. Fans can vote online at RenameOurTeam.com, and they can also vote by pre-ordering merchandise of the logo and team name they like best.

Voting will remain open for four weeks and the final team name will be announced Nov. 15, 2021.

Back in June, the team announced they would be renaming the team and ran a “Name the Team” contest for two weeks. After receiving over 200 entries, they flew in the baseball branding company Brandiose. The branding company has helped name dozens of teams in minor league baseball over the past 15 years, including the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Armadillo Sod Poodles.

While in town in July they canvased the area, ran community focus groups, and brainstormed with the team about what direction they should go. Over the course of the past three months the team has been working on narrowing down all the fan entries, checking trademark statuses on potential names and developing the final two brands.

“It’s been an intense and exciting process coming up with two different brand names. It’s exciting to know we’re going to have the best and craziest name out of all the sports teams in the Pacific Northwest,” General Manager Justin Moser said. “Brandiose did a great job helping us come up with some unique team names that connect with the areas history and connection with Puget Sound.”

The team plays its games during the months of June, July and the first part of August at Mel Olson Stadium which is located inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (aka “Dub Sea”).

“We’re not in the baseball business, we’re in the circus business where there happens to be a college baseball game center stage,” Moser added. “This will be the place our community will want to spend Friday and Saturday nights during the summer. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

The team formerly known as the Highline Bears plays between 28–30 home games every summer and hosts a 40-man roster comprised of college players from around the country. Players from out of town stay with host families, much like they do in other summer wood bat leagues such as the famous Cape Cod league. The team prides themselves on providing fun, affordable family entertainment all summer long.

For more information on the team and their name competition go to RenameOurTeam.com or check out HighlineBears.com.

