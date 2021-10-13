SPONSORED :

Weary of WFH? Here’s a great solution from Burien Coworking:

Do you work from home? Despite some positives to WFH do you find yourself not as ecstatic about it as everyone else expects you to be? You are not alone. This pandemic has shown us how much we benefit from getting out of the house, from interactions with others, from having a set schedule, from a balanced work and life routine and so forth.

Luckily, there is a new solution in our neck of the woods – Burien Coworking – a newly-opened shared office space in the heart of Downtown Burien, which is available 24/7 for its members.

The office boasts 3,000 square foot of private cubicles, desks, meeting rooms, phone rooms, and communal areas.

Memberships are Month-to-Month providing flexibility, available on your hours, and still offering a reduced introductory pricing, plus lots of other benefits.

Get out of the house and go where it’s easier to work and feed your spirit. Working from home does not have to mean working alone!

For more info contact Burien Coworking at (206) 712-1414 or [email protected]. More info at www.buriencoworking.com.

Burien Coworking

801 SW 150th Street

Burien, WA 98166

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 206.712.1414

Website: https://www.buriencoworking.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BurienCoworking