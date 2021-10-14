SPONSORED :

Duane’s Garden Patch is the place for pumpkins, fall decor and so much more.

When you shop local small businesses you are helping to support and build a stronger community. Duane’s family-owned store has been in their family for generations. And now more than ever, they are so grateful for their loyal customers who are making an intentional choice to spend their dollars right here in our local economy.

Open ten months out of the year, the open air market is a fun place to visit. Fresh produce is delivered every day, and they also carry dairy products, tortillas, groceries, snacks, candy, floral and much more.

Currently, you’ll find a riot of fall colors in the seasonal selection of pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn and many varieties of squash. From the edible to the ornamental, Duane’s displays an abundant fall harvest. This winter, enjoy a variety of gorgeous Christmas trees, swags and wreaths. Be sure to shop early for best selection since many evergreen plants were affected by the dry, hot summer temperatures this year.

Duane’s cheerfully accepts Credit, Debit and EBT, with convenient hours Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owner Duane Camerota started his interest in the produce business working as a young boy at his Aunt and Uncle Genzale’s farm in Sunnydale. In 1969 Duane began working along side his Grandpa. They worked together taking locally grown produce to his uncle’s stand at Pike Place Market for many years. Now a multi-generational family business, Duane’s remains a Burien classic.

Duane’s Garden Patch is also known for their super helpful and friendly staff. They help you load your car if you need, can offer advice on how best to enjoy your purchase selection, recipes and more. Check out their page on Facebook.

Open air, and always practicing safety measures.

Duane’s Garden Patch

11215 8th Ave South

Burien WA 98168

Phone: (206) 244-2924

Website: http://duanes-garden-patch-seattle.sites.tablehero.com

Check them out on Facebook.