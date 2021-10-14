The Highline High School Pirates football team took home the first-ever “Purple Cup” after defeating rivals the Foster High Bulldogs 51-6 last Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
The “Purple Cup” is new this year, and was set up to stoke the rivalry between Foster (Tukwila) and Highline High (Burien) football.
Coached by Deontae Cooper, Highline is marching towards the playoffs at 5-1 overall with 4-0 record in their league, and is first in the 2A KingCo Football Standings.
Here’s a great highlight video from the victory over Foster, showing a perfect long pass from freshman quarterback Ronan Rasmussen to sophomore Marquawn McCraney for a Pirates touchdown:
Them Highline High School Pirates are special. Another dominating win for @HighlineFBall taking us to 5-1 for the season. #JobsNotFinished #GoPirates #BuildTheShip #GuardTheFamily 🏴☠️💜💛
— Deontae Cooper (@DCoop_32) October 9, 2021
Check out my mid season highlights https://t.co/xvnmoD7Lmw
— Mykah Piper (@MykahPiper) October 12, 2021
The Pirates next home game is this Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. against Lindbergh. If they win that game, they are guaranteed to be League Champs, according to school Athletic Director Lori Box. They would also qualify for the playoffs and should be hosting a first round game on Friday, Nov. 5.
Their homecoming game will be a home non-conference game vs. Shelton on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Below are photos from the game, courtesy Marco Orozco:
Follow Coach Deontae Cooper on Twitter @DCoop_32
More info at https://highlinepirates.org/#