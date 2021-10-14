The Highline High School Pirates football team took home the first-ever “Purple Cup” after defeating rivals the Foster High Bulldogs 51-6 last Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

The “Purple Cup” is new this year, and was set up to stoke the rivalry between Foster (Tukwila) and Highline High (Burien) football.

Coached by Deontae Cooper, Highline is marching towards the playoffs at 5-1 overall with 4-0 record in their league, and is first in the 2A KingCo Football Standings.

VIDEO

Here’s a great highlight video from the victory over Foster, showing a perfect long pass from freshman quarterback Ronan Rasmussen to sophomore Marquawn McCraney for a Pirates touchdown:

The Pirates next home game is this Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. against Lindbergh. If they win that game, they are guaranteed to be League Champs, according to school Athletic Director Lori Box. They would also qualify for the playoffs and should be hosting a first round game on Friday, Nov. 5.

Their homecoming game will be a home non-conference game vs. Shelton on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Below are photos from the game, courtesy Marco Orozco:

Follow Coach Deontae Cooper on Twitter @DCoop_32

More info at https://highlinepirates.org/#

